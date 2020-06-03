Amitabh Bachchan's Pictures With 'Brahmastra' Co-stars Are Unmissable

Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood. The film will be featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Part one of this upcoming film Brahmastra is scheduled to release this year. The film is a fantasy film that will be released in multiple languages. Reportedly, actor Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of "Brahma" in the film. The actor has a habit of sharing selfies with his co-stars on his social media account. Check out some of Amitabh Bachchan's selfies with his co-stars from Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan's pictures with his Brahmastra co-stars

Amitabh Bachchan shared these series of selfies with his co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the three selfies, Amitabh Bachchan was seen making goofy faces while the others were beaming with a smile. In the caption, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that these pictures were taken when they were prepping up for their film Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan then shared one more picture with his co-star Alia Bhatt. In the picture, the duo was seen hugging each other. These pictures shared were from the day when Ayan Mukerji and the stars met for reading the script of Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture while hugging actor Ranbir Kapoor. The senior shared this picture right before the day they were supposed to begin shooting for their film.

Co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan seem to be bonding well, as seen in the picture. Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with the latter and thanked him for giving him the 'elixir of life'. Although that actor did not specify what the 'elixir of life' is, he seemed to be happy and satisfied by the gift he received. In one of his posts on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan had also mentioned that the latter is one of his favourite artists.

T 3452 - .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites ❤️👍..

I need 4 of those🪑s to keep up with his enormous talent .. !! pic.twitter.com/7m3Noaa7pT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2020

This Tweet of Amitabh Bachchan had taken over the internet by a storm. The actor gave an insight into BTS from their shoot for Brahmastra. In one of the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan was seated on a chair next to Ranbir Kapoor. He wrote that the latter was enormously talented and he was trying hard to keep up with him.

