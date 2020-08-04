Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update In Blog, Says ‘I Have Been Detained At Home’

Recently, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share his experience of being tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Amitabh Bachchan's health update stated that the actor is negative for Coronavirus. However, the actor mentioned in his blog that he had been detained at home in solo quarantine.

Big B also revealed why he was detained at home in solo quarantine. He also said that medical professionals were unsure of the advice that was to be given to a patient who had recovered. These professionals did not state how patients should conduct themselves. Medical experts said that developed antibodies in the body’s system prevented the reoccurrence of the Covid-19 virus. However, Mr. Bachchan said that there had been several cases of reoccurrences even though other parameters were taken into consideration.

The first part of Big B’s blog appears to be written in a rather unique fashion. Big B wrote, "The World doth change..it changeth each hour..it changeth now more than before..an invisible little unknown virus has laid humanity to rest, and brought it to its knees..".

While the veteran actor commented on the uncertainty of current times he also stated that medical professionals were determined to find every possible solution for the problem. Talking about the plight of the medical professionals, Amitabh Bachchan said that professionals from the entire world did not know how to deal with the ailment hence they took their chances to save more lives. The actor felt that even if a single life would be saved then these trials would prove to make a difference.

Mr. Bachchan’s blog reflected a sense of helplessness. Amitabh Bachchan said, "The medical profession in the entire World is for the very time at a loss as to how to deal with this ailment..chances and trials are being taken..as must they should, for even if one life is saved by some procedure followed by one doctor or medical institute, then ONE life at least has been saved”.

Mr. Bachchan felt that the world was being held at ‘ransom’, however, there was nothing beneficial that was coming from any source. The actor said, "Its almost like we are being held to ransom..and nothing is coming from any source, or from they that hold us as to, what needs to be delivered for our captive release"!!!

Bachchan family’s health

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12, 2020. Further, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for the virus.

Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, fortunately, tested negative for the Covid-19. The Bachchan family members were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. While Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aradhya have now tested negative for the Covid-19 virus and have returned home, Abhishek Bachchan has not yet tested negative.

While the Bachchan family has received best wishes from fans and celebrities, they have been quite active on their social media handles as well. Amitabh and his son Abhishek have not only shared their health updates but also expressed gratitude to several people on social media. You can check out some of their social media posts here:

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

T 3598 - We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands 🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. in gratitude and thanks ! pic.twitter.com/PMMCRMS4FT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

