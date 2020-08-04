Ebrahim Alkazi's Demise: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Pays Tribute To 'Architect Of Indian Theatre'

Legendary Indian theatre director and drama teacher Ebrahim Alkazi left for heavenly abode on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The theatre maestro suffered a heart attack. He was 94 years old. He was also the longest-serving director of National School of Drama.

As the news of Ebrahim Alkazi's death started spreading on the internet, several actors especially those with theatre background took to their social and paid their tribute to Ebrahim Alkazi. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also took to his social media handle and shared a eulogy for the late veteran. Here is what Nawazuddin Siddiqui had to say about it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays tribute to Ebrahim Alkazi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his official twitter account and paid his condolences to Ebrahim Alkazi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an alumnus of National School of Drama. In his eulogy for Ebrahim Alkazi, Nawazuddin referred to him as the true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. He said that the Doyen possessed extreme knowledge in all the aspects of the art.

He also said that the magician had nurtured several greats of the theatre. Nawazuddin Siddiqui concluded his eulogy by saying, “May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening”. Here is a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Twitter.

The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre.

May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi

#RIP pic.twitter.com/PjYxRybpSr — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 4, 2020

National School of Drama mourns the death of Ebrahim Alkazi

National School of Drama family also mourned the death of Ebrahim Alkazi. National School of Drama in its tweet said that NSD Family deeply mourn passing away of Theatre Legend, Padma Vibhushan Shri #EbrahimAlkazi, Ex-Director of NSD from 1962-77. This is a great loss to the country and especially to the Theatre World.”

Bollywood actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub also paid his tribute to Ebrahim Alkazi. In his tweet, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub said, Just got the sad news...#EbrahimAlkazi sahab passed away...end of an era for sure...one of the pillars of modern Indian theatre....RIP sir 🙏🙏🙏”

NSD Family deeply mourn passing away of Theatre Legend, Padma Vibhushan Shri #EbrahimAlkazi, Ex Director of NSD from 1962-77. This is a great loss to the country and specially to the Theatre World.@nirupamakotru @MinOfCultureGoI pic.twitter.com/s5vpoSXmqe — National School of Drama (@nsd_india) August 4, 2020

Just got the sad news...#EbrahimAlkazi sahab passed away...end of an era for sure...one of the pillars of modern Indian theatre....RIP sir 🙏🙏🙏 — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) August 4, 2020

About Ebrahim Alkazi

Ebrahim Alkazi served as the director of National School of Drama from 1962 to 1977 making him the longest-serving director of NSD. He had also produced several plays like Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq and Dharamvir Bharati’s Andha Yug. He had mentored several great actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. His son Feisal Alkazi told PTI, “Dad died this evening at 2:45 pm after a massive heart attack. He was admitted to the Escorts hospital the day before yesterday."

Promo Image Credits: National School of Drama Twitter and Nawazudddin Siddiqui Instagram

