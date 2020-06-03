Chrissy Teigen Has A Way Of Giving The Usual Caesar Salad A Crunchy Upgrade; Take A Look

Quick links:
Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular faces on American television. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. She has been a part of shows like Lip Sync Battle, The Mindy Project, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians among others. She has also starred in various music videos with her husband, John Legend.
Chrissy Teigen also has a cookbook to her credit and is currently involved with her food website that features delicious recipes from her experiments in the kitchen.
ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Children Are Her Company In The Kitchen, These Pics Are Proof
The lockdown has made everyone venture into the kitchen and while some experiments are successful, others might not be the way one imagined it to be. Everyone is in the search for dishes that are easy to make as well as delicious to taste. Chrissy Teigen’s take on the classic Caesar salad with a crunchy twist is one such dish that you must check out.
ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Is A Total Poser And These Pictures Are Proof
ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night
ALSO READ } Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Reply For The Online Trolls Body-shaming Her; Take A Look
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.