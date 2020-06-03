Chrissy Teigen Has A Way Of Giving The Usual Caesar Salad A Crunchy Upgrade; Take A Look

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular faces on American television. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. She has been a part of shows like Lip Sync Battle, The Mindy Project, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians among others. She has also starred in various music videos with her husband, John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen also has a cookbook to her credit and is currently involved with her food website that features delicious recipes from her experiments in the kitchen.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Children Are Her Company In The Kitchen, These Pics Are Proof

The lockdown has made everyone venture into the kitchen and while some experiments are successful, others might not be the way one imagined it to be. Everyone is in the search for dishes that are easy to make as well as delicious to taste. Chrissy Teigen’s take on the classic Caesar salad with a crunchy twist is one such dish that you must check out.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Is A Total Poser And These Pictures Are Proof

Chrissy Teigen gives Caesar salad a crunchy twist:

Ingredients needed:

One cup of mayonnaise

Three tablespoons of lemon juice

Three tablespoons of fish sauce

Half cup of grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

One tablespoon of unsalted butter

One cup of breadcrumbs

¼ tablespoon of kosher salt

One regular romaine lettuce head

12 cherry tomatoes

Two small radishes

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

How to make:

For the dressing, take a bowl Add the mayonnaise, lemon juice, fish sauce and grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese Whisk it well in the blender until it forms a creamy consistency If you want the dressing to be a little thinner, then one can try adding a few drops of water into it For the breadcrumbs, heat the butter in a saucepan or skillet Now, add the breadcrumbs and toast it until it turns golden Season the breadcrumbs with salt Take them out onto a plate and let it cool Chop the lettuce along the length Arrange the lettuce on a plate Chop the cherry tomatoes into halves Now, also cut the radishes into thin slices Add these to the lettuce Drizzle the prepared dressing on the vegetables Top the salad with the breadcrumbs and relish

ALSO READ } Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Reply For The Online Trolls Body-shaming Her; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.