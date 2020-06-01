Rihanna's Songs With Empowering Lyrics To Lift Your Mood; From 'Dem Haters' To 'Diamonds'

Rihanna is one of the most influential artists in the music industry. Over the years, the international singer has been delivering catchy and mood-lifting songs with some empowering lyrics. Rihanna’s hit song anthems generally revolve around her being true to herself. There’s encouragement for listeners as it spreads a strong message via inspiring lyrics. Here is a list of a few of Rihanna's songs that feature empowering lyrics.

Dem Haters

The title of the song is self-explanatory, but its echoing message is far more important. The lyrics of the song says how there are always going to be people who will oppose you but the important thing is to not listen to unwanted and unhelpful criticisms. As one reaches where they want to go in their own time and pace in their own way.

Lyrics:

They keep evil thoughts in their hearts You can't let them knock your hustle

Not letting them know how much you struggle

Good Girl Gone Bad

Good Girl Gone Bad is the title track of Rihanna’s third studio album of the same name. The lyrics of the songs portray how demanding deserved respect was never a bad thing. It teaches everyone to treat every girl properly.

Lyrics:

All he'll do is keep me at home, won't let me go nowhere

He thinks because I'm at home I won't be getting it on You better learn how to treat us right

'Cause once a good girl goes bad

We die forever

Cold Case Love

Rihanna’s Cold Case Love revolves around knowing how to cut negativity from one’s life. Its signifies how to say “Enough” when limits are crossed. Whether it is romantic or not but cutting out negativity is always brave and good for the soul

Lyrics:

Release me now 'cause I did my time

Of this cold case love

My heart's no longer cold and confined

I've had enough

Cheers

Rihanna’s Cheers give out the message of living life to for oneself. It unveils how people will always talk, be it good or bad. Hence, one shouldn’t please anyone instead live their lives on their own terms.

Lyrics:

Life's too short to be sittin' round miserable

And people gon' talk whether you doing bad or good

Diamonds

Diamonds is a song recorded by Rihanna from her successful album Unapologetic. The song is a mid-tempo pop, electronic and R&B Ballad song with powerful lyrics. It gives out a message of how everyone is tough as a diamond and we can all shine bright as they do. The hit single's lyrics revolve around the prominent concept of love.

Lyrics:

So shine bright tonight,

You and I

We're beautiful like diamonds in the sky

Eye to eye,

So alive

We're beautiful like diamonds in the sky

