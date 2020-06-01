Miley Cyrus Giving A Haircut To Beau Cody Simpson Again? This Time It Is A 'mohawk'

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson seem to be engaged in various activities during the lockdown. However, the frequent activity of Miley and Cody seems to be getting a haircut. Here's Miley's recent attempt at cutting Cody's hair.

Miley Cyrus holds a trimmer to Cody Simpson's head

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram story last Tuesday to post a black and white picture of her and Cody. In the picture, she can be seen holding a black trimmer near Cody's head while his blonde locks are poking out from the blade. The latter, meanwhile, is sitting on the floor shirtless. Adding a caption under the picture, Miley wrote, "Matching mohawks".

However, it seems that Cody Simpson is not sporting the mohawk as promised. Rather he has almost shaved off his head as seen in a recent picture. Here's a look:

However, this is not the first time that Cody Simpson has trusted Miley Cyrus with his styling. Previously, she had styled and directed him for the music video of his song, Captain’s Dance With The Devil. Cody's look in the video was that of a sailor sporting a Chanel broach. However, in the latter part of the song, he was dressed like a drag complete with a velvet dress, fishnet stockings, jewellery, red lipstick and matching acrylic nails.

On other occasions, Miley Cyrus had also given her beau haircuts. In a black and white photo posted on Cody's Instagram account, Cody can be seen sitting on the ground while Miley held a pair of scissors dangerously while clicking a mirror selfie. Adding a caption to the post, the singer had written, "Superbowl Supercuts". Take a look:

In other news, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are among the many celebrities who are raising their voice against the brutal murder of George Floyd. Both have put up several posts on their Instagram accounts. Here's what they are:

Other celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga have also raised their voice against the brutal murder of George Floyd. Singer Halsey and Yungblud have also taken part in protest rallies in Los Angeles and claimed that they were hit by rubber bullets and shrapnel by the police. Halsey also said the police attacked the peaceful crowd with tear gas several times. Similar reports have come from Hollywood actor John Cusack. He said how police had charged towards him with a baton while he was shooting the video of a burning car during a George Floyd protest in Chicago.

