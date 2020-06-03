Amitabh Bachchan's Movies Where He Played The Role Of A Common Man Fighting Injustice

Amitabh Bachchan has displayed his versatility as an actor in several movies over the years. He is one of the most influential personalities in the Hindi film industry. The megastar rose to popularity in the 70s with his performances in Zanjeer, Deewar, and Sholay, to name a few. Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of various movies in which he played a common man who fights injustice. So, we have compiled some of them for you to check out. Take a look.

Hum

Hum features Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Shilpa Shirodkar, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Kimi Katkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Helmed by Mukul S Anand, this action crime movie was remade in various languages including Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, and Bangladeshi. Amitabh Bachchan’s movie revolves around Tiger, who loses his father and stepmother at the hands of don Bakhtawar.

However, he takes the responsibility of his two stepbrothers and becomes quite selfless for their education and well-being. While he is planning to seek vengeance from Bakhtawar, inspector Giridhar stops Tiger. He steals money from the don and kills his family only to blame Tiger for the same. Hum movie was well-received by the audience who were impressed by Bachchan’s performance. Moreover, the movie was declared a blockbuster by box office India.

Ek Ajnabee- A Man Apart

Ek Ajnabee stars Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, and Perizaad Zorabian in the leading roles. The 2005 action thriller movie is a remake of Tony Scott’s Man on Fire, which is based on the novel of the same name. Ex-army officer Suryaveer has received an order by Captain Shekhar Verma to protect a girl Anamika Rathore, who lives in Thailand with her family. Initially, Suryaveer dislikes the girl but soon gets attached to her. So, when she gets kidnapped, the ex-army officer puts in all efforts to bring her back. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie garnered mostly positive reviews.

Virruddh… Family Comes First

Virruddh stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film revolves around a middle-class family. Amar, the couple’s only son, goes out celebrating his birthday with friends and gets murdered. After this, Vidhyadhar Patwardhan (Bachchan) and Sumitra (Tagore) have to face numerous obstacles while seeking justice for their dead son. Virruddh received mixed reviews upon its release and the leading actors were applauded for their performances.

