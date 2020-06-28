Amitabh Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Memorable Dance Videos

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have collaborated in several films. Some of their most memorable movies are Sarkar Raj, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Mohabbatein, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, and Khakee. Big B and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have appeared in several music videos together. With all that said now, here are Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best dance videos:

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collaborated with each other in the song, Kajra Re, from the movie, Bunty Aur Babli. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The 2005 movie has some of the best songs including Kajra Re. The song has a run time of 8:02 and is sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali. The lyrics for the song are penned by the legendary lyricist, Gulzar.

Kajra Re is one of the most popular item numbers from Bunty Aur Babli. The song has gained over a whopping 80 million views on YouTube. The song is influenced by the genre, kajari. Alisha Chinai earned several awards for her performance. Viewers loved watching Big B and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dance moves.

The song Baat Samjha Karo from the movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na also features Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The movie is helmed by Samir Karnik and produced by Boney Kapoor and the flick features an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Suniel Shetty in key roles. Baat Samjha Karo is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali, Chetan Shashital.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collaborated in the movie Hum Kisise Kum Nahin. The movie, which was released in the year 2002, also features Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Afzal Khan, the film received positive reviews from the fans as well as critics. The song Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai from the film was widely popular. It has a run time of 8:20 minutes and is one of the longest-running songs from the movie. The song is sung by some of the popular and well-established singers in the industry including Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, and Anu Malik. It is composed by Anu Malik and the lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi. Check out the song that gained a whopping 1.5 million views on YouTube.

