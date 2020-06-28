Amitabh Bachchan With Zeenat Aman Or Rekha; Who Is Better In The Lead?

Amitabh Bachchan has worked in a wide range of films and with several actors, directors and producers. Bachchan is also known for his collaborations with some of the most prominent female actors in Bollywood. Zeenat Aman and Rekha are two such leading actors whose on-screen chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan is widely noted. Read on to know more about Amitabh Bachchan's works with leading actors like Zeenat Aman and Rekha.

Amitabh Bachchan's works with Zeenat Aman

Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman have delivered several smash-hits throughout their acting careers. The two are among the most popular on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Fans widely appreciated their on-screen chemistry and some of their movies are still very popular. Some of the most memorable movies of the two together include Roti-Kapda Aur Makan, Don, Dostana and Lawaaris. Roti-Kapda Aur Makan is considered to be one of the best Bollywood movies of all time.

Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman's Don helmed by Chandra Barot bagged Big B Filmfare Awards. The film is known for its memorable theme music. Their Dostana, which is based on friendship, is directed by Raj Khosla and is one of the most successful films of the director. Lawaaris, helmed by Prakash Mehra, is known for Amitabh Bachchan's powerful performance and the songs sung by Alka Yagnik.

Amitabh Bachchan's works with Rekha

Viewers still enjoy watching Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's on-screen chemistry. The two have also delivered some of the most stunning performances throughout their acting careers. Some of their unforgettable performances came in films like Mr Natwarlal, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, Ram Balram, Silsila, Ganga Ki Sugandh, Do Anjaane, Khoon Paseena, Immaan Dharam and several others. Mr Natwarlal. Ram Balram, Silsila garnered widespread appreciation for Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's chemistry.

Suhaag featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha went on to become the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood film for the year 1994. Tracks like Tere Liye Jaanam from Suhaag grabbed widespread attention from the audience. Ganga Ka Saugandh, directed and produced by Sultan Ahmed, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, became a major box office hit. Khoon Pasina was yet another blockbuster film of Big B and it features Amitabh Bachchan as Shiva and Rekha as Chanda. Immaan Dharam also grabbed widespread critical acclaim.

