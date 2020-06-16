All You Need To Know About Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Pink'

Pink is a 2016 social thriller movie helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Written by Ritesh Shah, Pink was jointly bankrolled by Shoojit Sircar and Rashmi Sharma. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The plot of Pink revolves around the life of three young women who are implicated in a false case after one of them was molested. A retired lawyer steps forward to help them clear their names. Pink went on to garner positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Here’s taking a look at fascinating trivia about this Amitabh Bachchan starrer.

Pink Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly suggested that his name should be placed after the 3 leading ladies in the film credits to show the importance of gender equality. Due to the veteran actor’s seniority, he should have led the film credits.

While shooting the courtroom scenes, actor Taapsee Pannu suffered from a viral infection and wanted to shoot later. However, producer Shoojit Sircar felt that her illness will add more authenticity to her character and the scene. Hence, despite being ill, Taapsee Pannu filmed the scenes.

Amitabh Bachchan’s look in Pink was created by Shoojit Sarcar. But the idea of wearing the mask was suggested by Amitabh himself since Delhi was polluted.

Amitabh Bachchan and Dhritiman Chatterjee (the actor who played the role of the judge) reunited after 11 years in Pink. The movie in which they starred together was Black.

Pink movie’s team contained 10 National Award winners

The shooting of Pink began in New Delhi on International Women’s Day, 2016.

Taapsee Pannu often reportedly broke down while shooting the movie as she felt her character was very strong and challenging.

The original climax of Pink depicted Rajveer and his friends winning the case. However, later it was modified to a more satisfactory ending for the audience.

The movie was specially screened for the Rajasthan Police to train them to be sensitive and sensible about women’s rights and dignity. Pink was also specially screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The release date of Pink clashed with Emraan Hashmi’s Raaz Reboot.

