Amitabh Bachchan's 'Laawaris' And Other Films With Veteran Actor Zeenat Aman

Amitabh Bachchan has collaborated with several prominent actors, filmmakers and producers throughout his career. His collaboration with Zeenat Aman is widely acclaimed. Here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's most memorable movies with Zeenat Aman.

Laawaris

Helmed and produced by Prakash Mehra, this flick got released in the year 1981. Laawaris features Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in lead roles. The film bagged Amitabh Bachchan a nomination for Best Actor award. Apart from the storyline and performances, Kishore Kumar's Apni To Jaise Taise song also garnered widespread attention.

Roti Kapda Aur Makaan

Roti Kapda Aur Makaan is directed, produced and written by Manoj Kumar. The 1974 action-drama features Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Shashi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, and Moushumi Chatterjee in prominent roles. Considered to be one of the highly influential films of its era, the movie emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year. The blockbuster film was nominated for several awards and accolades, for not only its storyline but also its soundtracks. Mahendra Kapoor bagged Best Male Playback Singer Award for his vocals in Aur Nahin Bus Aur Nahin. Many other songs, like Main Na Bhoolunga, also bagged the award for its lyrics.

Dostana

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Zeenat Aman, Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri, Helen, and Pran in pivotal roles, this 1980 flick is directed by Raj Khosla and produced by Yash Johar. The action-drama film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films and one of the most successful movies of the director. Bachchan along with Shatrughan Sinha won Best Actor Award and lyricist Anand Bakshi also won Best Lyrics award for his work on the song Salamat Rahe.

Pukar

This 1983 Hindi film features Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Randhir Kapoor, Tina Munim and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles. Directed by produced by Ramesh Behl, the film revolves around the life of freedom fighters who aim to liberate Goa from the Portuguese. Big B played the role of Ramdas and Zeenat Aman played the role of Julie in the flick. The songs composed by Rahul Dev Burman and lyrics penned by Gulshan Bawra garnered widespread attention.

Don

One of the highest-grossing films directed by Chandra Barot and produced by Nariman Irani and Nariman Films, this 1978 flick features Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Helen and Iftekhar in prominent roles. Big B plays a dual role in the film. The songs like Khaike Pan Banaraswala and Yeh Mera Dil received several awards and accolades. Bachchan received Best Actor Award, and Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle received Best Male Playback Singer and Best Female Playback Singer awards respectively.

