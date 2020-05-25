Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Why Actors Cry In Films; Check Details

Amitabh Bachchan, amid the pandemic, has been keeping his fans entertained. He often takes to social media to share his thoughts on a host of issues, from the current crisis to words of wisdom to some hilarious posts. Recently, Big B took to his official social media handle and talked about why actors cry in films. Read further ahead to know more details:

Amitabh Bachchan talks about beautiful moments

Amitabh Bachchan took to his official social media handle on May 25, 2020, and talked about why actors cry in the films. He had posted a photo of himself in the post. In the caption, he wrote, "The moment we cry in a film is not when things are sad but when they turn out to be more beautiful than we expected them to be." ~

जब हम फ़िल्मों में रोते हैं, तो इस लिए नहीं की समा दुखी है ; बल्कि इस लिए की समा जितना हम सोच रहे थे उससे ज़्यादा खोबसूरत है ~ अब" Within an hour, the post went on to garner over one lakh 60 thousand likes. Here is the post by Amitabh Bachchan:

Amitabh Bachchan is not only focused on mental health but is also making efforts to work on his own physical health. The 77-year-old actor regularly hits the gym along with his grandson, which is evident from his social media handles. He has posted several workout related posts, giving his fans some serious workout goals.

On the work front, the actor is all set for the direct-to-OTT release. He will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which is a comedy-drama that features him along with Bala actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. Fans of the actors are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. It is one of the several films that will be released onlin, skipping the theatrical release. Previously, Nawazudin Siddhiqui's Ghoomketu was released online and it garnered mixed reviews from critics and viewers.

