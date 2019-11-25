Amitabh Bachchan Slams 'fake News' On His Health In Scathing Note, Says ‘Hospitals Tattle’

For all those who spread fake news about Amitabh Bachchan's health, the actor has issued a clarification about the same. He slammed all the controversies surrounding his critical health condition. The Badla actor has his blog and is very active on it. He addressed the whole situation in his blog in a scathing note.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Ponders On 'paps' & Medical Speculation With Must-read 'boiling' Analogy

Big B clarifies things

To clarify all the air surrounding his critical health condition, Amitabh took to his blog and gave a detailed lesson to all the people who have been disseminating false news about his health. In the blog post, Big B wrote about patient indisposition being confidential in the West, in the Medical profession. He also highlights how in the East, people have been so busy defending their faith, wealth, culture, and language from invaders that they have not seriously thought about the importance of patient confidentiality in the medical field.

Multiple times, medical professionals or security guards tattle to the reporters and paps and divulge all the information about a celebrity's presence in the hospital. The actor further adds that reporters tend to build stories out of information that they have received without actually knowing the truth or confirming it.

Speaking about his illness, the actor said, "There has been confession publicly by me on the promotion of the disease Hepatitis B .. its presence in my body since the infusion of blood from a donor carrying the virus .. and that 75% of my Liver has been destroyed."

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Driver Went Missing During IFFI, Claims Goa Congress

Mr Bachchan went on to add that "But who to take repair and correction to task .. enough other hours to be looked at and attended to than to respond .. in any case in point, with a 1 million INFO machinery in place on Planet Earth, how many can it be addressed to .. so allow .. allow it to boil" (sic)

He also took to Twitter to subtly taunt all the people who build-up stories about his health condition by referring to him working till 4:15 am in the morning.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan: When The Legendary Actor Slayed The Formal Look

T 3558 - Its 4:15 am and me still at work .. yikeeee .. SO ..

Soon ..



the sphere shall appear ..



Oh dear ..



My fear ..



I may not be clear ..



.. to stear ..



what I may have just gained in my ear .. ! pic.twitter.com/98GDkM1hHZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 23, 2019

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Falls For A Fake Video On Twitter, Netizens Tell Him The Truth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.