Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Memorable Dance Songs; See Full List

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She has starred in several films, like Aladin and Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai. But she is mostly known for films like Kick, Housefull franchise, and Dishoom. Fernandez is also known for her dance skills. Read on to know more about her best dance songs from various movies here:

Jacqueline Fernandez's most memorable dance songs

As Dhanno in Housefull

Jacqueline Fernandez was not a part of the main cast in the first Housefull film, but she appeared in one of the songs titled Dhanno. The song features Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, and Riteish Deshmukh along with Jackie. This Housefull song went on to become a massive hit among the audience and garnered her a role in the later Housefull films. It was back in 2010 but is still fresh in the minds of the fans.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya's special appearance in 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi'

Jadoo Ki Jhappi song is from the 2013 romantic action drama flick Ramaiya Vastavaiya, which was the debut film of actor Girish Kumar. It also featured Shruti Hasan. Fernandez was seen in a dance number titled Jadoo Ki Jhappi in this film. The choreography was done by Prabhudhev, who was also seen dancing in this song. It is voiced by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar.

Special appearance in Baaghi 2's 'Ek Do Teen'

In the film Baaghi 2, which is available to stream on Disney's Hotstar, Fernandez was seen in a dance number titled Ek Do Teen. It is a remake of an iconic Bollywood song and is voiced by Shreya Ghoshal and Parry G. Ek Do Teen is one of the most memorable dance songs by the actor.

Saaho's special appearance 'Bad Boy'

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in a Prabhas movie. She was seen making a special appearance in the song Bad Boy, which is a Caribbean-themed song. The song is voiced by Badshah and Neeti Mohan. The film went on to become a massive box-office hit and the song also garnered widespread popularity.

Jacqueline Fernandez, for the unversed, was born on August 11, 1985. She is a former model and the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant, 2006. She predominantly works as a Bollywood actor. She made her debut with Aladin in the year 2009. According to reports, she comes from a multicultural family.

