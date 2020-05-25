Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talks About Below-average Work On OTT Platforms

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen talking about his film Ghoomketu. According to reports, the actor was in total support of digital releases of films amidst COVID lockdown 4.0. He was also seen talking about how his film Ghoomketu has been on hold for a long time now, as it is about to release on OTT platform, in the reports.

The comedy film has garnered mixed reviews from critics. However, the actor, reportedly, is glad that the film was able to reach a wide audience as it was released on Zee5. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on OTT platforms

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu was recently released on ZEE5 and it has garnered a mixed response from critics. Reportedly, the actor said that he has only chased interesting stories and for him, Ghoomketu was one of them. He further said that it does not matter if the story is being told on an OTT platform, or through the television medium, or the big screen. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was glad that his long-awaited film was finally released, as it was in the pipes for years.

Siddiqui has been happy, reportedly, with the streaming services and OTT platforms. One of his projects, Sacred Games, was released on Netflix and was considered as one of the finest Indian web series offerings. According to reports, Siddiqui is happy that these streaming services are giving the theatres a run for their money. He said that if you study the OTT market, there are all kinds of work on offer. He further said that while there are some amazing pieces of work available on these platforms, there are also below-average workpieces from India, on OTT platforms. He talked about how these services have a wide reach and how they must be respected.

For the unversed, Ghoomketu is 2020 comedy-drama flick. It is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra. The film features Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, and Ila Arun in the lead roles. Ghoomketu released on ZEE5 on May 22, 2020, instead of the theatres due to COVID-19 lockdown.



