Mayaur Verma Files Cybercrime Complaint Against Fellow Big Boss-er Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Bigg Boss 13’s contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mayaur Verma have been embroiled in a virtual feud. The two stars have been on the opposing sides after Bhattacharjee criticised Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's song Bhula Dunga, and it did not go well with Verma. According to reports, Mayaur Verma has filed a cybercrime complaint against Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Read further ahead to know more details:

According to reports based around Bigg Boss 13 contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mayaur Verma, it has been stated that Verma has filed a complaint against Bhattacharjee for tarnishing his reputation. Mayaur Verma has recently taken to his social media handle to further shed light on this matter. On May 24, 2020, Verma tweeted about this complaint he has register saying, “Things were too much. So I have given it to cybercrime now. Now everything is in the hands of cybercrime. I believe cybercrime will take action soon. #timetostopit.” Here is the Twitter post by the actor:

Things were too much

So I have given it to cybercrime now

Now everything is in the hands of cybercrime

I believe cybercrime will take action soon#TimeToStopIt pic.twitter.com/Y6vS6ANGxn — Mayaur Verma (@mayurvermaa) May 24, 2020

In the picture tweet by Verma, fans can see Mayaur Verma has indeed reported the actor and has added a photo of the complaint in the tweet. It states that Verma accuses Devoleena Bhattacharjee of spoiling his name by liking and supporting tweets and posts that have trolled him on the internet. This official complaint reads, “Devoleena has tried to defame me before and today she liked a photo on Twitter which was trying to tarnish my image, she has always been doing this. She first tries to down my own image on Twitter and later supports it." It further reads, "I have been trolled many times by her and her fans. Right now I'm getting out of my tolerance and dropping my image, So I want to give this thing in cybercrime."

After this tweet, fans of Verma started tweeting in his support. They were seen lashing out at the actor for defaming Verma stating that it was uncalled for. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has not made an official comment regarding the same yet. Fans of the actor are eager to see how she will respond to this.

