Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To 'Don' Co-star On His 100th Birth Anniversary

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was all praise for his late co-star, Pran on his 100th birth anniversary. Amitabh Bachchan shared a few photos of them together and also penned down a beautiful message.

Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a tweet where he went on to share a few stills from their movie. Looking at Amitabh’s tweet it is very evident that he had a lot of respect for Pran. The picture range from the two working in Zanjeer to Don and then on Pran’s book launch event. Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet for Pran here below.

T 3440 - Pran saheb and ode .. on his 100th Birth Anniversary .. se tweet T 3440 .. pic.twitter.com/gh8H26DcJu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2020

Along with the post, Amitabh Bachchan also praised Pran for his extraordinary work in the film fraternity. He also went on to say that Pran was a very sophisticated and dignified person. He also said that nothing could compare to the kind of roles he played on-screen. Read Amitabh Bachchan’s heartwarming note for Pran.

Amitabh Bachchan and Pran worked together in several films. Their most popular films such as Zanjeer, Majboor, Dostana, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Jaadugar, Kaalia, Nastik, Naseeb, Sharaabi, and Toofan to name a few.

Fans react to Pran's 100th birth anniversary

After Amitabh Bachchan tweet, netizens also reacted to Pran’s 100th Birth anniversary. Many shared heartfelt messages, while the others went on expressing his absence and how the industry has lost such an incredible actor. Check out a few tweets from fans below.

PRAN saab great actor all time .. so true even one loved him so much that no body kept his sons name PRAN https://t.co/QySfkjTN0i — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) February 11, 2020

Remembering Pran,the best villain and a great person on his birth anniversary. I remember when cricketer Kapil Dev was to be sent to Australia for training, he offered to finance that trip. pic.twitter.com/QXCyDKoTZd — Kishore Pandey (@kp0867) February 12, 2020

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Recent Movies To Watch On Netflix: From 'Te3n' To 'Badla'

Pran Sahab is every one's "Pran"



Miss you sir!!! https://t.co/XWQf00Tqfg — ADESH TIWARI (@AdeshTiwari06) February 13, 2020

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Old Films That Are Gold To Watch On Netflix; From 'Don' To 'Kaalia'

Remembering one of Hindi cinema's most iconic actors, #Pran Saab, on his 100th birth anniversary(12/02)



While he was feared as a villain on screen, he was a gentleman in real life. pic.twitter.com/jhaig3O8Kf — Satnam Singh (@satnamsinghche2) February 12, 2020

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan, The Angry Young Man's Iconic Movies; From 'Sholay' To 'Zanjeer'

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's THIS Generous Gesture For A Small-budget Marathi Film Wins Hearts

Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.