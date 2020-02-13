The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To 'Don' Co-star On His 100th Birth Anniversary

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan was all praise for his late co-star Pran on his 100th birth anniversary. Amitabh Bachchan shares photos of them and a heartfelt message.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was all praise for his late co-star, Pran on his 100th birth anniversary. Amitabh Bachchan shared a few photos of them together and also penned down a beautiful message.

Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a tweet where he went on to share a few stills from their movie. Looking at Amitabh’s tweet it is very evident that he had a lot of respect for Pran. The picture range from the two working in Zanjeer to Don and then on Pran’s book launch event. Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet for Pran here below.

Along with the post, Amitabh Bachchan also praised Pran for his extraordinary work in the film fraternity. He also went on to say that Pran was a very sophisticated and dignified person. He also said that nothing could compare to the kind of roles he played on-screen. Read Amitabh Bachchan’s heartwarming note for Pran.

Amitabh Bachchan's heart warming message

Amitabh Bachchan and Pran worked together in several films. Their most popular films such as Zanjeer, Majboor, Dostana, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Jaadugar, Kaalia, Nastik, Naseeb, Sharaabi, and Toofan to name a few.

Fans react to Pran's 100th birth anniversary

After Amitabh Bachchan tweet, netizens also reacted to Pran’s 100th Birth anniversary. Many shared heartfelt messages, while the others went on expressing his absence and how the industry has lost such an incredible actor. Check out a few tweets from fans below.

 

Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
