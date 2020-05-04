Amitabh Bachchan Struggles To Fight Back Tears As He Pays Tribute To Rishi Kapoor; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Rishi Kapoor who was also his close friend as well as one of his most popular co-stars. Amitabh Bachchan's emotional message for Rishi Kapoor was also telecast live on Facebook during the IforIndia concert on Sunday. During the tribute, Amitabh Bachchan was struggling to fight back his tears as he spoke about his fond memories with the late actor.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic As He Shares Comic Scene From 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

Amitabh Bachchan remembered his first meeting with Rishi Kapoor at Raj Kapoor's house

Clad in a white shawl, it was a soul-stirring sight to witness Amitabh Bachchan talk about his close friend and contemporary, Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan recollected how he first met a young Rishi Kapoor at the latter's father, the veteran superstar and filmmaker Raj Kapoor's house. Amitabh Bachchan was seen reminiscing Rishi Kapoor's days of youth wherein he had mischief in his eyes to becoming a talented actor who believed in his every dialogue.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Why His Grief On Irrfan's Death More Intense Than Rishi Kapoor's

Amitabh Bachchan remembered a young Rishi Kapoor's prep for Bobby

Amitabh Bachchan added how he remembered Rishi Kapoor to be an 'enthusiastic youngster' who was ready to pounce on every bit of learning which came his way as he prepped for Bobby. Big B reminisced how he mostly saw Rishi Kapoor at the iconic RK Studios. However, the highlight of the video was when Amitabh Bachchan almost got teary-eyed and revealed the fact that Rishi Kapoor must have gone with a gentle smile on his face. Check out Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt message for Rishi Kapoor.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan 'destroyed' With Demise Of Former Co-star

T 3520 - In Memoriam .. pic.twitter.com/zIlVUn3qpg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan also revealed another interesting fact about Rishi Kapoor in the video. He said that Rishi Kapoor's walk resembled that of his grandfather, the legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor worked in films like Kabhi Kabhi, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and 102 Not Out.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.