Hindi Diwas 2020: Crime Patrol's Annup Sonii Comes Up With A Quirky Wish For Fans; Check

Annup Sonii took to his Instagram to wish his followers on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. The actor has a rather quirky and on-point wish and his followers left similar comments too. Have a look at the post.

Annup Sonii’s Instagram Post on Hindi Diwas

Annup Sonii's caption also conveyed the same message: "à¤œà¤¿à¤¸ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤…à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‡à¥›à¥€ à¤—à¤¼à¤²à¤¤ à¤¬à¥‹à¤²à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¤° à¤®à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤• à¤‰à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤›à¥‹à¤Ÿà¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¸à¥‚à¤¸ à¤•à¤°à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤”à¤° à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€ à¤—à¤¼à¤²à¤¤ à¤¬à¥‹à¤²à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ cute à¤•à¤¹à¤¾ à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤‰à¤¸ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤•à¥€ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ˆà¥¤ ðŸ™ #à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€_à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ #à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¤¹à¤® #HindiDiwas2020". The actor’s message mentions how English, which is the second language of the country, is given more importance than Hindi, which stands to be one of the official languages of the country. Some friends of the actor also agreed to this statement, whereas others dropped wishes for the actor.

Reactions to Annup Sonii's post

More about Annup Sonii

Annup Sonii, who graduated from the National School of Drama, made his acting debut in the TV show, Sea-Hawks as ACP Kumar which was aired in the late 1990s. The actor also played Prakash in Saaya which was a TV show from 1998. Annup Sonii made his debut on the big screen with the 1999 Vinay Shukla-directorial Godmother as Meru Bhai. Annup has been a part of 23 movies out of which Kharaashein: Scars From Riots, Hum Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe, Hathyar, and Sheen are some of his most famous works.

Annup Sonii made a comeback on television in 2008 with the shows C.I.D Special Bureau as ACP Ajatshatru and Balika Vadhu on Colors where he played Bhairon Dharamveer Singh. Annup Sonii, who has been a part of over 18 television shows, is popularly known for hosting the crime-thriller series, Crime Patrol from January 2010 to April 2018. Annup walked out of the show in 2018 and returned to focus more on his acting career. Soni has also been a part of two web-series, one being AltBalaji’s The Test Case, where he portrayed the role of Lt. Col Imtiaz Hussain. The other web-series that he has been a part of was Zee5’s Bombers in 2019, where he played the role of Manik Dasgupta.

