Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' Song’s Making: WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan is the greatest actor of the Indian cinema and is loved by millions of people. Amitabh Bachchan is in a league of his own and one of the most appreciated and respected actors in the industry. Words fall short when it comes to The Angry Young Man because no word will ever be able to describe the immense love people have for him. Having spend over five decades in the movie industry, Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of great movies. The actor has even appeared in important cameo roles in some-

In 2007, Amitabh Bachchan appeared in Shaad Ali’s Jhoom Barabar Jhoom for a song that is played as the opening credits. A different version of the same song was also made with the lead actors in the movie, but nothing could beat the one Amitabh Bachchan acted in, as the song stayed on the top of the charts for the year. Here is the making of Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. Read ahead to know more-

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhoom Barabar Jhoom song’s making

Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a very different and unique avatar in this song. He was seen in a cowboy-outfit, wearing a cowboy hat, knee-length boots, and a knee-length multi-coloured jacket. He has kept his hair white and long for the song. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen working very hard to get the steps and lip-sync perfect.

The makers of the song, Shankar Ehsaan Loy are seen putting some serious work into the making of this great song. They are also seen guiding Amitabh Bachchan to help him get his acting as needed. Shankar Mahadevan is seen trying to sing the song with different variations and selecting the one that suits Amitabh Bachchan the best.

Preity Zinta, who is a part of the lead cast of the movie, is also been seen praising the makers of the song. She said they are very good at what they do and the variety they get to the song is outstanding. Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, Preity said that she has no words for him and thinks he is god.

