'Never Before Have Humans Showed Such Concern For Each Other', Writes Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handles on April 13 and penned down a few of his thoughts about the current Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Big B expressed that irrespective of caste, colour, creed or belief, this time of the year, everyone has come together as one. Not to miss the quirky college of his pictures attached with the note.

Amitabh Bachchan pens his thoughts about the current pandemic

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram is a paradise for many who love his enthralling outings. Big B is an all-time active member of social media and with his every next post, Bachchan manages to keep his fans hooked to his updates. On Monday night, the Sholay actor shared a collage of his two fun pictures and penned down his thoughts about the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and how it has been tackling with human emotions.

Amitabh Bacchan shared, "During this pandemic, irrespective of caste colour creed or belief .. friend, acquaintance or unknown .. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another .. there is but one common refrain on every lip .. be safe, be protected".

