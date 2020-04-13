Amitabh Bachchan' Grandchildren Call Ranbir, Alia & Prasoon Pandey 'Gang Gang', Here's Why

Several actors from the Indian film industry recently collaborated for a short film to spread an important message. The short film titled Family was released on Amitabh Bachchan's social media account. The short film features actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh. It also includes some regional actors like Sonalee Kulkarni, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prosenjit Chatterjee. Through this video, the actors have encouraged their fans to stay at home.

The short film was also shot during the time of Coronvirus lockdown in their own homes. The main person behind this film is Prasoon Pandey. Reportedly, Prasoon Pandey, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor would do a conference call every night to discuss the project.

In an interview with a media publication, Prasoon Pandey said that Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren gave their team a special name. Prasoon Pandey said that Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren saw how involved the team is during the calls and decided to give them a name. The Big B's grandchildren started calling Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Prasoon Pandey the Gang-Gang, that is when Prasoon Pandey named their group "Gang-Gang".

Director Prasoon Pandey also added that he came up with the idea of making this short film when the 21-day lockdown was announced. Pandey further said that Amitabh Bachchan was the first person he approached with this concept and he loved it. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to share the short film.

He captioned the short film saying "Family - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort ! WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind !"

Watch the film here:

