Amitabh Bachchan Pens Poem On Navya's Graduation, Expresses Pride For 'the Little One'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a proud grandfather! He wrote a quirky yet heartwarming poem for his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who graduated from Fordham University, New York. He revealed that a convocation ceremony was conducted by the university and the entire family witnessed the moment as it was broadcast live for them. Amitabh Bachchan ended the verse as he wondered if this is how life would be in the future.

Have a look:

"परिवार के सब जन हुए एकत्रित , स्मरणीय एक दिवस पे पोती Navya हुई graduate , TV के द्वारा कार्यक्रम मे New York से प्रसारित किया , ये कार्य हुआ था virtual वहाँ नाम पढ़ा , यहाँ जश्न मना , मिल गया उसे परीक्षा फल जीवन चरिया क्या ऐसी ही होगी , आने वाले दिनों में घर बैठे हो लिखना पढ़ना , औ मिलें वरिष्ट डिप्लोमें ?"

The Bollywood veteran went onto describe the feeling of pride that he felt for Navya whose name was read out by the university officials in 'celebratory cheer' through the live broadcast. He shared that the entire family felt connected because of 'the little one' who made them proud and brought them together amid the lockdown. The proud grandfather looked back to the time when Navya, his first grandchild, 'was born just the other day' in his house.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "… the graduation ceremony conducted formally in New York in the College premises tonight our time, was the moment of the day .. broadcast on a TV link it gathered the entire family together as Navya’s name was read out to celebratory cheer and celebration .. family that was in different parts of the world were all simultaneously connected , and ne’er was it felt that we were hundreds of miles apart .. for all about , it became a moment of great achievement for the girl in the house .. the pride of educating her .. the lessons to learn of schooling the girl child .. all went so wonderfully well for the evening .. emotions ran high .. as brothers sisters mothers fathers grand fathers and grand mothers cousins and aunts , all toasted to the little one , who was just born the other day here in this very house as a baby in a cot .... time has flown by .. this one perhaps more speedily than any other .... educate a girl .. and you educate a family .."

On the work front

Meanwhile, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is all set to release on OTT platform on June 12. The film features Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with him who plays the role of the tenant who is always at crossroads with his landlord, played by Bachchan. The movie will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

