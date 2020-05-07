Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Fond Memories Of His Family Trip To Keukenhof Garden

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled some fond memories while trying to spread some positivity during the hour of crisis. The veteran actor shared a collage of pictures filled with the beautiful Tulip flowers at Keukenhof garden in the Netherlands. The actor took a trip down the lane and reminisced the time his children, Abhishek and Shweta along with Jaya had visited the garden.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls old memories of Keukenhof garden

Amitabh, who is very active these days sharing several moments and pictures on his social media, treated his fans with an old memory. The Piku actor shared a picture of one of the world's largest flower gardens and also recalled a memory. Amitabh shared that these pictures were from 1975 when his wife Jaya along with their children, Abhishek and Shweta had visited the heavenly spaces. He also shared a funny anecdote where he mentioned how little Abhishek had fallen into one of the bunch and almost getting lost. At last, Amitabh concluded the post while thinking about those golden moments which he seems to miss a lot these days.

Amitabh shares some bond with the captivating place and it holds a special place in his heart as a part of his 1981 blockbuster film Silsila was shot here. The much-loved song Dekha Ek Khwaab was shot in the Keukenhof tulip gardens in The Netherlands. The film Silsila revolves around a poet (Amitabh Bachchan) and his passion for his first lover (Rekha) that endures beyond his marriage to another woman (Jaya Bachchan).

Amid coronavirus lockdown which has affected the mental health of all, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham star has some wise words for his fans. The actor shared a still from his upcoming 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and shared a few wise words on life amid such panic-stricken moment. Amitabh who is gearing up for his next season of much-anticipated game show Kaun Banega Crorepati shared a picture on his Twitter handle.

