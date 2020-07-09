This Day That Year July 9: Ayushmann Khurrana's First Project With Amitabh Bachchan & More

The hustle and bustle of the Bollywood industry have often made it to the headlines. There are several events in Bollywood that take place within a day itself. From Bollywood actors cheering for team India during the world cup to Amitabh Bachchan sharing a candid picture of his family engrossed in their phones, here's a compilation of all the events that happened on July 9, last year and in 2018.

Bollywood celebrities cheered for Team India

In 2019, Team India entered the Semi-finals, to play a World Cup match with New Zealand. Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Dino Morea, Aditya Roy Kapur and Amaal Malik cheered for Team India and also wished them luck. Some celebrities tweeted on their official Twitter accounts, while some geared up for the match in their blue jersey.

Ayushmann Khurrana anxious on working with Amitabh Bachchan

Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo along with actor Amitabh Bachchan. Last year during an interview, the actor revealed that he was anxious as well as excited to be working with Amitabh Bachchan. He also added that he was a fan of Amitabh Bachchan since he was a kid and was excited to learn from him.

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati temple ahead of Dhadak release

Janhvi Kapoor's debut movie Dhadak released on July 20, 2018. Ahead of her film's release, the actor visited Tirupati temple in 2018. She visited the temple along with her father Boney Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor. The film Dhadak also starred Ishaan Khattar along with Janhvi Kapoor. The film was an official Hindi remake of a Marathi film Sairat.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid picture of his family

In 2018, actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a perfect candid picture of his family engrossed in their phone. In the picture, his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, along with his grandson Agastya are seen engrossed in their phone. His grandaughter Nanda Haveli was seen reading a book. Along with the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a witty caption which said, 'The family that Mobiles together, stays together..' (sic)

