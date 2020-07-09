Amitabh Bachchan Recites Heartfelt Poem On 'difficult Time'; Says 'this Too Shall Pass'

On Thursday, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a post of his social media wall, in which he is heard reciting a poem. The poem, titled Guzar Jayega, featured a few portraits of Amitabh Bachchan. Through the one-minute-fourteen-seconds long poem, Amitabh Bachchan motivated fans with his words about life, hope and difficult times.

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan's poem Guzar Jayega said that life will come back to normal soon. His poem added that the situation is horrible and full of darkness, people are waiting for the good time to come back, but everyone should hope that this time will pass too in a while. His poem ended saying that though the situation is complicated, with time this too shall pass.

Instagramming the video post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a caption, which read, "Guzar Jayega / This too shall pass .." (sic). The video bagged more than 700k views within a few hours and many of AB fans praised him in the comments section. Scroll down to watch the heartwarming video.

Amitabh Bachchan's poem Guzar Jayega:

Ever since the coronavirus-induced lockdown started, Amitabh Bachchan happened to be one of those celebrities who kept motivating their fans through heartfelt social media posts. The actor has often shared motivational poems and words. Recently, he urged fans to "be strong" in the times of pandemic as he posted a painting of him along with a few iconic lines from his film Agneepath.

Amitabh Bachchan work

On the professional front, the 77-year-old actor was seen in Gulabo Sitabo which released recently on OTT. The actor portrayed the character of Mirza Sheikh. He shared the screen with Ayushman Khurrana and the film was directed by Shoojit Sircar. Though the critics praised the film, it bagged a mixed response from the audience.

Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in numerous other films that are lined up his way. Those films include Butterfly, Jhund, Brahmastra, Chehre and Uyarndha Manithan. Apart from his full-length films, Amitabh Bachchan was also seen playing cameos in AB Aani CD, Ghoomketu and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

