Ekta Kapoor's Movies That Are Based On Biographies Of Popular Personalities

Ekta Kapoor is one of the finest Indian television producers and creative heads. Ekta Kapoor has given a different meaning to the world of television and raised the standards of movies to sky heights. Ekta has created and produced more than 130 superhit Indian soap operas and movies under her banners Balaji Telefilms Limited and Balaji Motion Pictures, respectively. Ekta Kapoor has given the world some unforgettable characters and stories. Along with making fictional movies, Ekta Kapoor has also produced movies that are biographies of famous personalities. Read ahead to know more about them-

Also Read | Here's A List Of Popular Ekta Kapoor's Shows Featuring Sakshi Tanwar

Ekta Kapoor movies that are biographies of famous personalities

Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

Shootout at Lokhandwala is an Apoorva Lakhia directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Vivek Oberoi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the true story of an account of the gangster Mahendra Maya Dolas and his gang, who terrorized Mumbai City, and a massive war between Mumbai Police and gangs during 16 November 1991.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor’s Adorable Posts Of Father Jeetendra Playing With His Grandkids

The Dirty Picture (2011)

The Dirty Picture is a Milan Luthria directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie casts Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Nawazuddin Siddiquie, and Tusshar Kapoor as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story between an actress and a director, inspired by the life of the late south Indian actress Silk Smitha. The movie was critically acclaimed and Vidya Balan gained many awards for her portrayal of Silk Smitha.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Reveals How She Got Sushant Singh Rajput Cast For The Lead In 'Pavitra Rishta'

Shootout at Wadala (2013)

Shootout at Wadala is a Sanjay Gupta directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Tusshar Kapoor. The plot of the film revolves around the first-ever registered encounter by the Mumbai Police, which took place on November 1, 1982. The movie is based on the life of underworld gangster, Manya Surve.

Also Read | 'Hum Paanch': Check Out Some Lesser-known Facts About This Classic Ekta Kapoor Show

Azhar (2016)

Azhar is an Anthony D’Souza’s directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Nargis Fakhri, and Prachi Desai as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the biographical sports drama based on the life of former Indian international cricketer, Mohammad Azharuddin.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.