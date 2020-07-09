Taapsee Indulges In Fun Banter With Pavail As He Playfully Admits Being Bullied On Sets

Taapsee Pannu who is known for her witty remarks and comments on social media recently indulged in playful banter with her Thappad co-actor Pavail Gulati on social media. Pavail shared a post on social media with the entire star cast chit-chatting in between the shots. In the picture, the star cast can be seen busy doing their own things while Pavail is seen deeply engrossed in listening to the instructions given by his director Anubhav Sinha. Sharing the post, Pavail captioned the moment as a box of stories. On seeing the post, Taapsee was quick enough to reply and tease Pavail.

Taapsee Pannu & Pavail Gulati indulge in a banter

Taapsee reposted the story on her Instagram and playfully trolled Pavail by writing that he shared the picture to flaunt his skills of being an attentive listener. On seeing the reactions of the actress over the post, Pavail did not miss a single moment and quickly responded with a pun remark and wrote, “a picture never lies!!.” Soon after this, Taapsee was no less in hitting back at the actor in a funny manner. The Mulk actress was prompt and revealed some secrets behind the picture.

Taapsee revealed that Pavail who seems to look attentive in listening to what Anubhav is saying is actually him getting scolded. Tapsee wrote that those kind of serious reactions were because he was getting scolded by Anubhav Sinha. Pavail wrote that his reactions in the picture are the repercussions to the bully that was done by both Taaapsee and Anubhav Sinha on the sets of the film.

Pavail Gulati, who played the role of Vikram, made a striking debut in Bollywood with the film. Sometime back, during an interview, Pavail reportedly revealed that it took him 12 years of struggle to fulfill his dream in Bollywood and to become a lead actor. Pavail, who received rave reviews for his amazing performance in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial film, said that he still cannot forget all the hard work that has gone into reaching this point in his career.

The actor even spoke about his journey in the industry as an assistant director and narrated a life turning incident during his early career days. The actor revealed that he began his career by assisting a couple of casting directors and has also acted in a few ads and TV shows like Yudh, starring Amitabh Bachchan. He recalled his meeting with ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap which according to him was a turning point in his career. Pavail said that Anurag saw his performance in a web show and offered him a role in a digital series that he was in making. Later, the actor said that it was that role which helped him in bagging the film Thappad.

