Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Featured Freedom Fighter-turned-actor A K Hangal

A K Hangal was the late freedom fighter-turned-actor, who is famous for his roles in movies like Aaina, Shaukeen, Namak Haraam, Sholay, Manzil, Prem Bandhan and many more. The actor who is known to have acted in over 220 movies was also a stage actor before he entered into films.

Many might remember him for his iconic dialogue in Sholay that goes like "Itna sannata kyon hai, bhai?" as well. He has featured in many movies alongside Amitabh Bachchan as well. Take a look at the list of movies A.K. Hangal did alongside Sr.Bachchan.

Bipinlal Pandey in Namak Haraam

A K Hangal played the role of Bipinlal Pandey in Namak Haraam. The 1973 Hindi drama film is written by Gulzar, D.N Mukherjee, and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film received critical acclaim and was praised by the audience.

It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in the year 1973 and was a milestone in Amitabh Bachchan’s career. The film revolves around factory workers who fight for their rights with an arrogant industrialist and his son.

Rahim Chacha or Imaam Saa'b in Sholay

A K Hangal, who is famously known as one of the finest character actors of his times was also seen as Rahim Chacha or Imaam Saa'b in Sholay. Sholay features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, and Amjad Khan in lead roles.

The film broke numerous records, including the record of continuously showcasing the film in many theatres across India. Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role Jai, Dharmendra played the role of Veeru, Sanjeev Kumar essayed the role of Thakur Baldev Singh, and Amjad Khan essayed the role of the iconic character Gabbar Singh. While Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan played the roles of Basanti and Radha respectively.

Ramchandra in Besharam

A K Hangal played the role of Ramchandra in the 1978 movie titled Besharam. The movie was the debut directorial of the veteran character actor Deven Verma. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Amjad Khan, A. K. Hangal, Iftekhar, Nirupa Roy and Deven Verma in pivotal roles.

The plot revolved around the story of an innocent man who sets on a journey to find the truth about his father's death but is instead grappled under a battle with the criminal underworld.

Sadanand in Abhimaan

A K Hangal played the role of Sadanand in the movie titled Abhimaan. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Asrani and Bindu in lead roles. The musical drama movie is best remembered for its iconic songs composed by late music director S. D. Burman. Abhimaan was actually the first film to release after Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's marriage on 3 June 1973. Jaya Bachchan shared the Best Actress award for the film with debutante Dimple Kapadia for Bobby 1973.

Meena's Blind Father in Sharaabi

A K Hangal played the role of Meena's (Jaya Prada) father in the movie Sharaabi. The film was released in 1984 and it was producer-director Prakash Mehra's 6th film in a row with Sr. Bachchan. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Prada, Pran, Om Prakash, Bharat Bhushan and Ranjeet in pivotal roles. The film was said to be loosely inspired by the 1981 Hollywood movie Arthur.

Promo Image courtesy: Screengrab from Namak Haraam

