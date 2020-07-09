Taapsee Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta' To Be First Bollywood Film To Acquire COVID-19 Insurance?

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film titled, Looop Lapeta could possibly become one of the first Bollywood films to have covered the COVID-19 insurance. The comedy thriller's producers Tanujj Garg and Atul Kasbekar are reportedly in talks with legal firms for acquiring COVID-19 insurance for their upcoming projects. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is expected to be the first from their line-up to be covered by this insurance.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Shows Off Mini-plants In Her Bathroom, Gives Fans A 'green Tour' Of Her Home

Looop Lapeta to have COVID-19 insurance soon?

In an interview with an online portal, producer Atul Kasbekar spilled the beans about the COVID-19 insurance and stated that he and his co-producer are still in talks with a legal expert for the same. Elaborating more on what the COVID-19 insurance entails, Kasbekar said that it is the same as what an accident insurance cover. He continued saying insuring a film so far consisted of guarding the film against unforeseen instances or incidents like the occurrence of a natural calamity or the illness of an actor which leads to delay in the shoot's schedule. The producer explained saying because COVID-19 is relatively new so they are still working upon the details.

He also shared an example and explained how the insurance policy will work and said that for instance, if a crew member tests positive, then the entire cast and crew will have to be quarantined. He concluded saying in that case, the producers of the film will be covered from the money they will spend on the days lost.

Furthermore, Kasbekar also said that COVID-19 insurance will also protect the film's crew just as much and shared if any key members of the crew test positive, then they would not be replaced unduly. He ended his statement saying Tanujj and him are working on a draft of the insurance and hope for it to materialise soon.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Gets Applause From Her First Film Producer Lakshmi Manchu

Talking about Looop Lapeta, the film is an Indian adaptation of a German cult classic titled Run Lola Run which released in 1998. The Aakash Bhatia directorial is a thriller that stars the Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu and the Chhichhore actor Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles.

Looop Lapeta was scheduled to be shot in April and May in Mumbai and Goa. The film will be 70 percent shot outdoors so the makers had to push the dates of its shoot post-monsoon, owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Inflated Bill To Vidyut's Irked Tweet; A Look At Controversies Of The Week

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Vanity As She Gets 'back To Work'; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.