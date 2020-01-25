Amitabh Bachchan Poses Alongside Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra And Jaya

Amitabh Bachchan is on a sharing spree as his social media is filled with posts from his ad shoot set. The last picture he shared has south stars Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar, Prabhu, and Jaya Bachchan. According to his previous post, the star-studded picture was clicked after the wrap up of a brand endorsement commercial shoot. In the next picture were gorgeous actresses from the film industry -- from north to south!

In the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan, one could spot southern actresses including Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John, and Nidhi Agarwal, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan. He wrote an elaborate caption that appreciated the talented actors who were posing alongside him. He mentioned that the celebs were exceptional stars and he considered the day as an honorable one. All the ladies were dressed up with traditional avatars donning beautiful jewelry.

Here is what Amitabh Bachchan shared on his Twitter ID

T 3420 - .. and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY !🌹 pic.twitter.com/dA8H6lotT0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan had shared this previously:

T 3419 - - Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..

Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu

Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada

Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil pic.twitter.com/Plvtd372ZH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

On the professional front

Apart from brand endorsement and commercial shoots, Big B will soon make a comeback on the silver screen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo were he will portray a quirky character. The movie will hit the big screens on April 17, 2020. He will also be a part of biographical sports-drama directed by Nagraj Manjule titled Jhund. Amitabh Bachchan will also be a part of Emraan Hashmi's mystery-thriller Chehre. The movie is directed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit.

