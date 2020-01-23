Amitabh Bachchan's Doppelganger Shashikant Pedwal's Tiktok Videos Are A Must-watch

Amitabh Bachchan popularly known as the Shehenshah of Bollywood is one of the greatest and the most influential actor of Hindi cinema. Over the career span of five decades, Amitabh Bachchan has carved a niche for himself by his phenomenal performances on the silver screens. The megastar has a massive fan following and he makes sure that he keeps connecting with them through social media.

Not only Amitabh Bachchan but even his lookalike Shashikant Pedwal has a crazy fan following on social media. Shashikant Pedwal has become popular for his uncanny resemblance with Amitabh Bachchan. The Pune resident is famous for his Tiktok videos.

Shashikant Pedwal’s latest Tiktok video took social media by storm. Fans can see many similarities between him and the megastar. Both have a similar facial structure and voice modulation. In the video, fans can see Shahshikant Pedwal apologising as his account was previously hacked. He can be seen asking them to stay away from the hacked social media account.

Check out Shashikant Pedwal’s video here:

Shashikant Pedwal pictures:

What is next in store for Amitabh Bachchan?

On the professional front, the teaser of his upcoming film Jhund has been recently released. The teaser has successfully garnered anticipation about the Nagraj Manjule’s film. Amitabh Bachchan will also star in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The sci-fi will also the famous Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in prominent roles. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in Chehre.

