After Amitabh Bachchan's 'Satte Pe Satta', Is 'Shahenshah' Getting A Remake Too?

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most respected actors in Bollywood. While Amitabh Bachchan has carved a niche for himself and become the legendary actor that he is today, he has always remembered his father at every important event in his life. He has proven to be one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema. He was last seen in the big hit Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah to get a new-age twist:

Amitabh Bachchan’s movies are not just entertaining but they are worth replicating too. After filmmakers remaking his iconic hits like Don and Agneepath, there has been a lot of buzz about his another phenomenal movie, Satte Pe Satta remake. And that just does not end there is yet another movie of the stalwart which is rumoured to get a new-age twist.

According to a leading news portal producer Sangeeta Ahir, who is also producing the Satte Pe Satta remake, has registered the title of Shahenshah with Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA). The producer reportedly wants to remake this film in the future.

On the other hand, according to the reports, Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty are working on the remake of Hollywood film Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, which inspired Satte Pe Satta. Hrithik Roshan was said to be a part of the movie but he reportedly backed out of the project. According to recent media reports, Ajay Devgn might portray the lead role in the remake, which was initially portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

While his iconic movies are getting a remake, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for some interesting and refreshing projects that will soon hit the silver screens. Amitabh will soon make a comeback to the silver screen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo were he will portray a quirky character. The movie will hit the big screens on April 17, 2020.

He will also be a part of biographical sports-drama is directed by Nagraj Manjule titled as Jhund. Amitabh Bachchan will also be a part of Emraan Hashmi's mystery-thriller Chehre. The movie is directed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit.

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

