Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol & Yami Gautam Pay Stirring Tributes To Pulwama Martyrs

An incident that left the country shell-shocked, saddened and angry, the Pulwama attack is not one that citizens of the country will forget. 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were martyred in a dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14 last year. As the event completed a year, celebrities from the film and sport fraternities also expressed their tributes to the personnel.

Here are the reactions:

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to a fan’s post of him and his children Abhishek and Shweta handing out donations to the families of the martyrs last year. The veteran wrote how one must remember the sacrifices of the martyrs, because of which ‘we can live.’

On this day we remember them that sacrificed their lives so we could live .. https://t.co/7tOOtd9yig — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2020

BJP MP Sunny Deol, who has played a soldier in many films, called the martyrs ‘brave jawans’ while expressing his respects to them.

Yami Gautam, who had featured in a film on armed forces, Uri: The Surgical Strike, called it an ‘unforgettable date.’ Honouring the brave jawans, she wrote how our tears should make our voice, intentions and actions stronger against terrorism.

February14 th, 2019 shall always remain an unforgettable date . Tribute to our brave CRPF jawans 🙏🏻 Our tears should only make our voice , intention & actions stronger against terrorism. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/Crk1QQxwsl — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 14, 2020

Urmila Matondkar wrote that the martyrs still live in our hearts. Vijender Singh shared a poem in honour of the martyrs, that expressed how those who laid their lives for the country will always be respected. Nagma too posted her tribute.

Humble tribute to 40 CRPF martyrs who laid their lives for our country a year ago. You live in our hearts 🙏🏼#PulwamaAttack #Pulwamamartyrs pic.twitter.com/0SSe39LEDq — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 14, 2020

40 jawans of the CRPF were martyred in an attack by a suicide bomber at a CRPF vehicle that was headed from Jammu to Srinagar on February 14, 2019. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack. The Indian Air Force retaliated by destroying the JeM terror base in Pakistan's Balakot across the LoC.

