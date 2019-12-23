Amitabh Bachchan To Be Bestowed With The Dadasaheb Phalke On Dec 29

Amitabh Bachchan missed the National Film Awards ceremony on December 23, Monday, due to ill health. Information and Broadcasting (IB) Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the actor will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke honour on December 29. And Javadekar also said at the National Film awards ceremony in New Delhi that President Ram Nath Kovind will host a high-tea for all the winners at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where Bachchan will be presented with Indian cinema’s biggest honour.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Sunday that he would have to give the ceremony a miss as he was down with fever and doctors had advised him to avoid travelling. The actor’s tweet got all his fans worried as they got to know about Amitabh’s ill-health and tweeted back with speedy recovery wishes. Check out what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on the micro-blogging site.

Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019

The award was named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who was revered as the father of Indian cinema, was instituted in 1969, the same year where Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Hindi film industry with his film Saat Hindustani. This award is considered as the highest honour for an artist in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹ 10,00,000. It was also conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presented the National Film Awards to the winners on Monday. The National Awards are being knighted to the winners by the President of India.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khuranna jointly won the Best Actor trophy for their performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun, respectively. Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress award for her role in Telugu movie Mahanati. Aditya Dhar of Uri won the Best Director award.

