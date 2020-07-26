Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Films With Madan Puri; See Full List

The 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has given Indian Cinema some of the most iconic films. The legendary star has shared screen space with numerous brilliant performers like Madan Puri, Om Prakash, Amjad Khan, and Amrish Puri amid others. However, in the 1970s era, Amitabh featured in most of the films with Late veteran actor Madan Puri, which worked wonders for both their careers in the world of Entertainment. Here is the list of some notable Madan Puri and Amitabh Bachan's movies together.

List of Amitabh Bachchan starrers with Madan Puri

1. Deewar (1975)

In the year 1975 released the iconic film Deewar starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles. Madan Puri played the role of antagonist Samant in the film. Celebrated filmmaker Yash Chopra helmed the film, which became a blockbuster. The dialogue from the movie "Mere Paas Ma Hain" is still a rage. Deewar is a story about two brothers who choose different paths to lead a successful in life.

2. Kaala Patthar (1979)

Kaala Patthar is one of the many Amitabh Bachchan’s movies with an ensemble star-cast. Puri played a supporting role in the Yash Chopra film. A story about an unsuccessful but credible Naval officer, who chooses to forgo his past mistakes by helping factory workers in a rural area. The film was written beautifully by the popular Jodi of Salim-Javed. Also starring Rakhee Gulzar as the female lead.

3. Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)

Famous action-drama titled Roti Kapda Aur Makaan was directed, produced and even written by the veteran actor Manoj Kumar. Counted almost the most unforgettable of all Madan Puri's movies in which he essayed the role of the villain Nekiram. Big B, on the other hand, played the second lead in the movie, who gets influenced by Nekiram and gets into some illegal business.

4. Sanjog (1971)

Source: A still from Sanjog movie/ Ultra Movie Parlour/Youtube

Yet another masterpiece in the list of cult classics of all Amitabh Bachchan's movies is Sanjog. Released in the year 1971, Sanjog was directed by filmmaker S. S. Balan. It featured Amitabh, Aruna Irani, and Mala Sinha in leading roles. It was a remake of Tamil movie titled Iru Kodugal. Madan played a short supporting role in the movie but an impressive one that of Shiv Dayal.

5. The Great Gambler (1979)

Next name in the list Madan Puri's movies with the Paa actor is The Great Gambler. An Action Thriller featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Madan Puri, Prem Chopra, Zeenat Aman, and Neetu Singh. Madan Puri played an underworld don in the Shakti Samanta film. Whereas AB the main hero. Stellar performances of the actors and R.D Burman tracks made this action-thriller quite popular amongst the masses.

