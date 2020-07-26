Amitabh Bachchan's 'Namak Haraam' And Other Movies With Om Shivpuri

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in films of several kinds of genres over the years. With a career spanning over five decades, Big B has worked with several renowned actors and filmmakers. Om Shivpuri is one such actor whose works with Amitabh Bachchan is noted. Here are Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Om Shivpuri:

Namak Haraam

Helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this 1973 film features Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Simi Garewal, A.K. Hangal and Asrani in key roles. The film also features Om Shivpuri playing the role of Damodar Maharaj. The movie turned out to be a super hit at the box-office and also bagged several awards and accolades. The actor bagged a Filmfare Award for his performance in the flick.

Naseeb

Naseeb, an action-comedy directed and produced by Manmohan Desai, features an ensemble cast. The key roles in the movie are played by Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, Rishi Kapoor, Kim Yashpal, Pran, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, and Yusuf Khan. Om Shivpuri, on the other hand, plays a supporting role. The movie was a massive commercial success.

Coolie

This is yet another movie of Amitabh Bachchan that features Om Shivpuri. Helmed by Manmohan Desai and produced by Ketan Desai, the flick features Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Shoma Anand, Kader Khan, Waheeda Rahman, Puneet Issar, Satyendra Kapoor and Nilu Phule in key roles while Om Shivpuri playing the supporting role of Om Puri. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Aakhree Raasta

Aakhree Raasta is a film directed by K. Bhagyaraj and co-produced by T. Rama Rao and A. Poornachandra Rao. The 1986 film features Big B, Jaya Prada, and Sridevi in key roles while Om Shivpuri plays the role of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Bhatnagar. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie titled Oru Kaidhiyin Diary.

Bemisal

Bemisal is a 1982 flick directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and produced by Debesh Gosh. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, and Vinod Mehra in key roles and Om Shivpuri playing the role of Magistrate Chaturvedi. One of the most notable attributes of the film is the soundtrack. The songs are penned by Anand Bakshi and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and others.

