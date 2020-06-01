Amitabh Bachchan reads 'Ramayan' during his Pooja, shares verse and says 'acha laga'

Fans have been able to witness events never-seen-before as the country spent time in lockdown for over two months. A highlight has been how celebrities have opened their homes to the netizens and shared visuals of them doing chores like washing dishes, cooking, cleaning fans and mopping the floor. While most of the videos were fun-filled, some of their other important activities were also witnessed during this ‘stay at home’ phase.

One such instance was Amitabh Bachchan giving a glimpse of how he participates in his ‘pooja.’ Big B read the Ramayan during his prayer and felt deeply impacted by him. The 77-year-old shared the verse on Twitter and wrote that he felt 'extremely good.'

The text dealt with ‘naam’ (name) and roop (appearance) and how they were gifts from the Almighty and were ‘beautiful.’ It shared how Lord Ram appeared as per the calling of ‘Ram’ in the same way as the student follows his teacher.

Here’s the post

T 3548 - आज पूजा के समय , रामायण पाठ में ये पढ़ा , अच्छा लगा .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Y0v3oB9z1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

The Ramayan, along with Mahabharat, are considered the most sacred texts of Hinduism, for centuries. The text has been adapted for numerous plays, films and serials for many years. The recent re-telecast of Ramananad Sagar’s show of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Ramayan shattered records galore, even worldwide.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently made headlines for sending a group of migrants from Mumbai to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. The Paa star had earlier arranged for food packets to be distributed among the needy and also donated money for the daily wage workers of the film industry. On the professional front, his film Gulabo Sitabo is set to be the first major film to release online during the pandemic, on June 12.

