Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Collaborations With R Balki

Amitabh Bachchan is all set for the release of his upcoming comedy-drama flick Gulabo Sitabo. The film is slated to be released on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. It is helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Bachchan will also be seen working with directors like Rumi Jaffery and Ayan Mukerji in his upcoming films like Chehre and Bhramastra. Over the years, he has worked with several popular filmmakers. Read on to know about the times when Amitabh Bachchan worked with famed filmmaker R. Balki:

ALSO READ | Perry Mason Trailer: Matthew Rhys' Series Depicts The Dark, Gruesome Streets Of LA

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with R. Balki

R. Balki is one of the most esteemed filmmakers in Bollywood. He has gone on to direct films like Less Sugar, Him and Her, and Padman. R. Balki is one of the directors who has worked frequently with Bachchan and together they have made quite a few films. The two Bollywood celebrities came together for the first time for the movie Cheeni Kum. Amitabh Bachchan has also made a guest appearance in Balki's Ki & Ka. Bachchan also played the main role in the 2009 drama, Paa.

Cheeni Kum

Cheeni Kum is a 2007 film that features Bachchan along with Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Zohra Sehgal, and others. It is a romantic comedy, which features Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Buddhadev Gupta, who falls for Tabu's character Nina, who does not take much time to reciprocate her feelings for him. But the problem comes when Gupta has to ask her father's permission, who happens to be younger than Gupta. It went on to receive positive reviews from the critics and was well received by fans. It was later dubbed in Tamil. Here is a song from the film:

Paa

Paa is a 2009 comedy-drama film. It features Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan. Paa has been inspired by a Hollywood film titled Jack, in which the lead character suffers from a very rare genetic condition that prematurely ages a child. Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan play father to Amitabh Bachchan's Auro Arte. The film was critically appraised and went on to receive several accolades at various esteemed award functions.

ALSO READ | Here Is The Net Worth Of The Major Actors Of 'Space Force'; Check Details Here

Shamitabh

Shamitabh is a 2015 satirical drama that features the south star Dhanush and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. It also marks the Bollywood acting debut of Akshara Haasan, Kamal Haasan's daughter. It was praised for its unique plot and features Dhanush in the role of Daanish, a mute man who wants to become an actor. He lands into Bollywood but is actually voiced by Bachchan's character, and it is kept as a secret to the world. The film ends on a tragic note with the death of Daanish.

ALSO READ | Will Smith Reveals He Was 'anxious' About The Role Of Genie In The 2019 Film 'Aladdin'

ALSO READ |Mahesh Navami Quotes In Hindi That One Can Send To Their Loved Ones



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.