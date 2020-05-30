Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On Lockdown, Says 'it Has Taught More Than My Life Of 78 Years'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to be taking the lockdown as a life lesson for him. The actor recently shared a post on social media and expressed how much he has learned and understood during the lockdown which he feels he could not in his life span of 78 years. Also, the actor shared that expressing this truth is a result of his learning during the lockdown which he will never forget in life.

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on lockdown life

The Bollywood’s Shehenshah shared a picture on his Twitter handle while reflecting on his life during the lockdown. He captioned the picture where he wrote how he has learned, understood a lot during his time at home which Amitabh believes he could not gain in his life span of 78 years. He also added that expressing this truth with his fans is the result of that knowledge, learning, and understanding.

T 3547 - इस Lockdown के काल में जितना मैंने सीखा, समझा, और जाना , उतना मैं अपने 78 वर्षों के जीवन काल में न सीख सका, न समझ सका और न ही जान सका !

इस सच्चाई को व्यक्त करना , इसी सीख, समझ और जानने का परिणाम है ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ofacrb7PiK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 30, 2020

Earlier, the Pink actor who often posts some inspirational words by his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, recently shared a picture on social media while penning some motivational thoughts by his father. In the post, the actor described his emotions of being an actor not to gain popularity but to reach out to the hearts of his fans and their recognition. In the post, the actor shared two pictures on his Instagram page along with a poem by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. One of the pictures is the cartoon caricature of the actor sitting on a chair in his signature style while the other is a close-up look of the star. While captioning the post, the Piku actor who is missing his father’s presence, shared his thoughts on stardom.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Marathi film AB aani CD along with Vikram Gokhale. His next film which was going to release in theatres was Gulabo Sitabo. Now the film will be released on Amazon Prime video for the viewers to watch on June 12. Apart from this, he will be seen in many upcoming films like Jhund, Wisdom for Heroes, Brahmastra, and The Great Man. In Jund he will be seen in the role of Vijay Barse who is a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer.

