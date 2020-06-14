Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Rishi Kapoor's 'unbeatable' Passion For Entertaining People

It's been more than a month since legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away but his memories are here to stay. Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan who has worked with the late actor in many films shared a throwback picture featuring Rishi Kapoor and recalled his impeccable lip-syncing skills and passion for entertaining people around him.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post, "No one but no one could lip sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression .. !! Even at this age and at an event the genuineness .. simply unbeatable 👏".

Have a look:

Many Rishi Kapoor fans poured hearts over the late actor's memory and left comments like "Miss you" and "Good Memories 🤗❤️❤️❤️". Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor shared a close friendship and have entertained their fans together in so many films throughout their careers. Their chemistry in the 2018 film 102 Not Out had been undeniably adorable.

Amitabh Bachchan broke the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise on April 30 as he expressed his shock on social media. With the countrywide lockdown at its peak, the 77-year-old actor could not travel to the hospital and the crematorium to attend Rishi Kapoor's funeral. However, in the pictures that surfaced online, Abhishek Bachchan was seen standing like a rock besides Ranbir Kapoor throughout the cremation rituals.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's latest film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Piku fame Shoojit Sircar released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The actor played the role of a quirky landlord to Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal of a tenant in the city of Lucknow. The film opened to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics but has been praised for the performances of both actors.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

The veteran actor is scheduled to feature in plenty of films even though the release dates of these films are uncertain at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan will star in the sports biopic Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

Amitabh Bachchan also has Rumi Jaffery's mystery thriller film Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi for which the actors have shot extensively in the icy hills of Poland. Big B will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, along with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The scheduled release date of the film is December 4, 2020.

