Amitabh Bachchan Sat For Hours In Heat To Get The Prosthetics Done For 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan has managed to impress his fans with his performance in every movie. When it comes to portraying any role, the actor never fails in impressing the audience by getting into the skin of the character. This is evident from his performance of a kid suffering from progeria in Paa or the character in his recent film Gulabo Sitabo.

It was a delight for Amitabh Bachchan’s fans to watch him in a different avatar in Gulabo Sitabo. Going under a makeover for hours, Amitabh Bachchan managed to pull off his role old Mirza efficiently.

Amitabh Bachchan underwent a prosthetic makeover for hours

Amitabh Bachchan looked extremely realistic as old Mirza. Speaking about his role in the film to a daily, he said that each role comes with various challenges for those who agree to work for it. Amitabh Bachchan also added that he had to sit for four to five hours every day for the prosthetics in the scorching heat, during the month of May. Moreover, he mentioned that he also had to get the posture correct for the role and change his style of walking.

Being the professional that he is, Amitabh Bachchan accepted the challenge wholeheartedly and also enjoyed the entire process of shooting for the film.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film Gulabo Sitabo also stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Set in Lucknow, the film follows the story of two warring men who are engaged in a game of one-upmanship. The film released on June 12 on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime.

Amitabh Bachchan has been getting praises for his performance in Gulabo Sitabo. The actor also has a few more projects in hand. His film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be releasing later this year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film will be the first part of the trilogy film.

Another film in which Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as a lawyer is Chehre. He will be starring opposite Emraan Hashmi in the film. One of the main highlights of the film is that Amitabh Bachchan shot for a scene for 14 long minutes in one go. The mystery film is directed by Rumi Jaffery.

