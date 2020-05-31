Riddhima Kapoor Shares Adorable Childhood Pic With Ranbir & Rishi Kapoor

The demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor a month back was a great shock for the entire nation. Ever since the passing away of the legendary actor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor has been treating fans with several rare and unseen family pictures on social media. Recently, Riddhima took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her childhood where she can be seen cuddling with her brother Ranbir Kapoor in her father’s lap.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a throwback picture

Riddhima Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared a lovable throwback picture from her childhood days. The picture seems to be from the playful time that the actor is spending with his two children, Riddhima and Ranbir. In the picture, Riddhima can be seen naughtily playing while cute Ranbir is seeing posing for the camera. Proving to be a heartthrob, Rishi Kapoor is looking ever-charming as always while donning casuals. While captioning the picture, Riddhima who misses the presence of her father wrote, “We miss you,” along with a heart-shaped emoticon.

Read: Riddhima Kapoor Shares An Endearing Pic Of Rishi Kapoor, Says 'love You Papa'

Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Tags Neetu Kapoor As 'supermom' After Receiving A Haircut

Earlier, to mark the first one anniversary of the late actor, a doting daughter shared a beautiful family picture with Rishi Kapoor and penned down an emotional note. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Say not in grief: 'He is no more but live in thankfulness that he was- Hebrew Proverb. One month today, We miss you." As seen in the picture, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Bharat, Rishi Kapoor, and Samara are all smiles, posing for the camera.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Bharat Sahni also reposted Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's story and along with that shared a glimpse from a prayer meeting held for the late actor at Rishi Kapoor's residence. The picture shows Rishi Kapoor's photo garlanded. The 67-year-old actor, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital, where he breathed his last on April 30, 2020. His brother Randhir Kapoor reportedly confirmed the news. Amitabh Bachchan was the first actor to mourn his death, who wrote, "He’s GONE ..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed."

Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Says Rishi Kapoor Trained Neetu Kapoor Well At Scrabble

Read: Riddhima Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Note On One Month Anniversary Of Rishi Kapoor’s Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.