Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor On His One-month Death Anniversary With A Song

It has been a month since the demise of Rishi Kapoor and the family members of the actor remembered him on this day. Neetu Kapoor penned down a heartfelt song remembering Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima Kapoor too shared a throwback picture of her dad on her social media handles. It was on April 30 that Rishi Kapoor passed away. The industry was shocked by this news and expressed their grief for the now lost veteran actor.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on one month death anniversary with a song

Neetu Kapoor recently shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor along with a caption from the lyrics of a popular song. In the picture, a young Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor can be seen posing for the camera. Neetu Kapoor also penned down the lyrics which highlighted the fact that while she does miss him, she knows that she has not lost him and that he is not gone too far away.

The couple looked adorable in their matching denim outfits and many fans mentioned it in their comments. Many celebrities too commented on the picture with good and positive wishes. Susanne Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Soni Razdan were among the many celebrities who commented on the picture shared by Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor also posted a positive comment on the picture. Several fans also paid their tribute to the actor on his one-month death anniversary. A few weeks ago, Neetu Kapoor and some family members from the Kapoor family met for a prayer meeting, according to a news portal. This was done on the 13th day in remembrance of the late actor. Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and a few others too joined this prayer meeting.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli, Karisma Kapoor and other celebrities too paid their last respects to Rishi Kapoor during the prayer meeting. According to a news portal, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he had been battling with it since then.

Over the years, the actor visited New York for the treatments, during this time he was frequently visited by many Bollywood stars and Neetu Kapoor always stayed beside him during this journey. Rishi Kapoor returned to India in 2019 and worked on The Body with Emraan Hashmi, he was also expected to appear in the remake of the Intern opposite Deepika Padukone.

