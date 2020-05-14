Amitabh Bachchan Recalls The Time When He Blew His Hand Off With A Diwali Bomb; See Post

Considered as one of the few actors who have redefined the contours of the Indian film industry, Amitabh Bachchan, in his six-decade-long career, has delivered a wide range of successful films. Apart from his performances in the movies, Amitabh Bachchan also has taken over the social media platforms, as the actor often treats his fans with BTS pictures from his earlier days and creates awareness about the COVID-19 situation in the country. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan recalled the time when he burnt his hand due to a Diwali bomb. Read details.

Amitabh, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his Twitter handle to show a picture of his fingers. With the picture shared, Amitabh recalled the time when he almost blew his hand off while lighting a firecracker on Diwali. In the tweet, the actor also mentioned that fingers are the most difficult part of the body to restructure, as they need continuous movements. Take a look at the picture:

T 3530 -

Fingers ... the most difficult element of the human body to restructure .. need movement continuously .. stop movement they become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! .. & now how creative pic.twitter.com/qc6kKk3fRD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2020

Here is what Amitabh wrote: “Fingers ... of the hand .. the most difficult element of the human body to restructure technically .. they need movement continuously .. stop their movement and they shall become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb some years back .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! BUT look what they can do when in operation .. CREATIVITY !!!”

Amitabh on the professional front:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie’s success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra chronicles the story of Shiva, who embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love, which leads him to raise his voice against dark forces. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, the movie also stars Mouni Roy and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film is expected to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

