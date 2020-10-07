Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces The Time When He Couldn't Afford Rickshaw Travel

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active stars on social media. Besides being active on portals like Instagram and Twitter, Bachchan also writes blogpost on a relatively lesser-known platform in India named Tumblr. In his recent blog post, actor Amitabh Bachchan reminisced his early days in Allahabad where he would travel in the general section of passengers being hurdled with many people in one coach. The actor also remembered how he would shoulder his luggage on foot to reach his relative's house as getting a rickshaw or a 'Tanga' was beyond his financial capabilities. Check out the excerpt from his blog post below:

Amitabh Bachchan's blog post

I reminisce those early Allahabad days, when on occasion I used to visit my relatives in Banda, UP by train and the travel in the 3rd class pushing myself in through the windows because the doors were jammed with passengers .. and finding that elusive seat and upon which used be seated two others on your lap with their luggage .. and travelling an entire night so till the stationed destination .. getting off in time and shouldering all the personal luggage on the head and back, walking to the home of our relative who stayed a mile or two away from the station .. there being no transport .. the transport of the ricksha or the tanga being beyond our financial means .. BUT it was happy times .. the strain and the pain of the journey was dissolved in the company of them that welcomed you with joy and happiness in abundance .

Image courtesy - SRBachchan on Tumblr

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati which airs on weekdays on Sony Entertainment Television. Though the season has just started, it has already showcased a number of success stories. One of the contestants named Raghunath Ram recently appeared on the show and ended up using the first lifeline for the second question itself. Interestingly, Ram used the lifeline on a question based on carpentry when he is a carpenter himself which led to furthermore confusion amid viewers and the host. However, Raghunath Ram ended his run with 6.40 lakhs.

