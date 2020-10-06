Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut And Other Celebs Who Could Have Been Hindi Teachers

Several Bollywood celebrities are seen talking in Hindi instead of English. They speak in flawless, crisp Hindi that teaches their fans some words in pure Hindi that they may have forgotten after learning in the school curriculum. While some write and share poems in Hindi, some indulge in reciting shayaris that leave fans in awe. Here are Bollywood celebrities who could teach Hindi as professors with as much finesse as they perform on screen.

Here are some of the Bollywood celebs who could have been Hindi teachers

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of those actors in the Hindi film industry who has a strong grasp of the Hindi language. Born to renowned poet Harivanshrai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan too has the natural flair for speaking beautiful, flawless Hindi. He has captioned his posts on Instagram with quirky words often written in Hindi. ‘Deviyon Aur Sajjano’ is one such phrase that he uses to address the crowd. The style with which he says this phrase is very respectful yet casual.

2. Annu Kapoor

Annu Kapoor is known for his unshakable command on the Hindi language. He has graduated from National School of Drama. Annu Kapoor was also the host of the famous 1990s television show Antakshari. Even though he hasn’t attended college, Annu Kapoor’s Hindi vocabulary is commendable. He is seen quoting shayaris in Hindi during many of his TV appearances. Apart from Hindi, Annu Kapoor also is fluent in Urdu.

3. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has advocated for the Hindi language since she joined Bollywood. She is known for her fiery and vocal videos that she posts on Instagram. All of Kangana Ranaut’s videos on Instagram are in shuddh Hindi. Many of her interviews are in Hindi as well. In Kangana Ranaut’s videos, she speaks confidently in Hindi as she addresses her fans as well as voices her opinions.

4. Pankaj Tripathi

Most of Pankaj Tripathi's roles show him being fluent in the Hindi language. In an interview with Outlookindia.com, the actor has said that he feels that promoting Hindi language is his duty. He has studied in a Hindi medium school and believes that it is his responsibility to teach correct Hindi. The actor also mentioned that he often uses difficult Hindi words on the sets of his films. In a video posted by him on his official Instagram handle, on September 6, 2020, he is thanking his fans for their birthday wishes in Hindi.

5. Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee has amassed a huge fan following through his work in the Hindi film cinema and his venture in web series as well. Manoj Bajpayee is also known for his flawless command over the Hindi language. He has also openly declared his love for the Hindi language. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor has said that he prefers to read his scripts in Hindi only. He believes that the Hindi language is his strength. He also quoted that it is our responsibility to encourage Hindi writers and poets because they enrich our Hindi culture.

Image courtesy- @kanganaranaut, @bajpayee.manoj, @amitabhbachchan Instagram

