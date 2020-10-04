Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Amitabh Bachchan And SP Balasubrahmanyam Met The First Time

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to speak about the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Friday due to COVID 19 related complications. In the blog, the actor has shared a major throwback picture from the time he met the singer and experienced his aura. The picture is from a function that was held years back and SP Balasubrahmanyam instantly left Senior Bachchan impressed with his personality.

When Amitabh Bachchan met SP Balasubrahmanyam

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently addressed the demise of iconic Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. He posted a picture with the late playback singer while putting forth his thoughts on the huge loss to the music industry. In the picture posted, Amitabh Bachchan and SP Balasubrahmanyam are seen shaking each other’s hands with bright smiles across their faces, indicating how pleased they were to meet and interact.

SPB is seen donning a traditional half sleeve kurta while Amitabh Bachchan is seen dressed in a black formal suit for the occasion. They are both seen with long hair and sideburns that were common during that era. Have a look at the monochrome picture on Amitabh Bachchan’s blog here.

Along with the black and white picture, actor Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about the time the two celebrities met and the impression SP Balasubrahmanyam left on him. He has written that he had the honour of meeting SPB years back at a formal function. He has mentioned that SPB was a modest human being even though he was a huge celebrity around that time. He has also called SPB the ‘voice of great divinity and soul’ while expressing grief over the loss of such a gem.

Singer and actor SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020, in Chennai, due to various complications that came along with the COVID 19 infection. He had been tested positive for the virus in the first week of August and had been recovering from it while being under life support. However, his health further deteriorated even after testing negative for COVID 19 in the first week of September. His son, SP Charan, announced his demise and said, “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm.”

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's blog and Instagram

