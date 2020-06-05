Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Their Warm Wishes On His 47th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2020. Celebrities and fans took to social media and showered the couple with wishes. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and thanked everyone for their warm wishes and blessings on the occasion.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself with his wife Jaya Bachchan on Twitter. Alongside his post, the actor expressed his gratitude to all those who wished the couple on social media. In the artistic picture, the megastar is happily posing with his wife. The painting features Amitabh Bachchan in informal outfits wearing a crisp white shirt paired with a black blazer. He has also matched his look with a pair of spectacles. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan is smiling coyly in traditional Indian attire. The duo is twinning in white outfits. Take a look at the actor’s tweet.

T 3552 - Our gratitude to them that wished us on our Anniversary .. 🙏❤️🌹🤗 pic.twitter.com/m3dvIMrVxE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wishes

Amitabh Bachchan received several wishes from his co-stars, friends, family members, and fans. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to social media and shared rare photos of their parents. Abhishek Bachchan posted an adorable throwback photo of the duo and expressed how much he loved them. Meanwhile, his sister dropped a monochrome picture of the couple, which features their quirky side. Take a look at the photos.

Other Bollywood celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Sonali Bendre, Amit Sadh, and Angad Bedi poured wishes on the special occasion. Moreover, fans and followers also congratulated Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on their 47th anniversary.

@SrBachchan 3rd June 1973 .... 47 Years..... Happy Anniversary Mr and Mrs Bachchan ....#AmitabhBachchan #JayaBachchan

Have a blissful journey together forever.

God bless you both pic.twitter.com/ByXqjoPWAs — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) June 2, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's anniversary post

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a collage of his wedding photos with Jaya Bachchan on social media. The actor took to Instagram and posted throwback pictures along with an interesting story. In the caption accompanying the picture, Bachchan recalled the tale behind the duo tying the knot. He wrote, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who are you going with? When I told him who, he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go... So .. I obeyed … !!”. Take a look at the actor's Instagram post.

