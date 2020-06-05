Neena Gupta Says She Is 'no Amitabh Bachchan' Due To Lack Of Women-centric Films

Neena Gupta recently revealed in an interview that there are no roles written for women in Hindi cinema. The actor has had a career that spans over three decades. Read more to know about what she said:

Neena Gupta on Female roles in Bollywood

Neena Gupta is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. In an interview with a media portal, Neena Gupta said that there are no roles written in Bollywood that focus on women characters. The actor has a career spanning over 30 years, however, she tasted success and new found fame after her role in Badhaai Ho. She said that she is ‘no Amitabh Bachchan’ as there are no roles written for women and if there were any she would also be one of the leading ladies in Bollywood.

She stated that she cannot do lead roles as there are no scripts that would feature an old female lead, whereas there are always scripts that feature old male actors. When asked if she is planning to retirement, the actor said no and added that she has ambitions. She stated that she always had ambitions to be the best and even when she was young she did not feel like getting married and settling down.

Neena Gupta added that she never felt like sitting at home and looking after kids. She never wanted to be a housewife and she did what she wanted as even her parents had supported her with her choices. Gupta has worked in several movies and television series. She has also been directed and a produced films and television dramas.

Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. It also featured Gajraj Rao in a crucial role. The film deals with the topic of same-sex marriage and received a positive response from critics and fans of the actors. It is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

